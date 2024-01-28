BJP accuses Kerala CM of insulting CRPF over protection given to Governor

Kochi, Jan 28 (PTI) The BJP in Kerala on Sunday levelled accusations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, alleging that he insulted the Central Reserve Police Force by supposedly equating the central force to a private security service.

Advertisment

Senior party leader and Union Minister V Muraleedharan launched a scathing attack against the chief minister, citing remarks that Vijayan made in connection with the Centre's deployment of CRPF personnel for the security of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday.

The saffron party called for an apology from the chief minister to the nation and its people over the purported remarks against the central force.

In a dramatic turn of events in Kollam district on Saturday, Governor Khan, facing a black flag protest by SFI members, had confronted the agitating student wing of the ruling CPI(M) by sitting on the roadside and hitting out at the chief minister.

Advertisment

The Centre then extended Z+ security cover to Khan, who criticised Vijayan for allegedly "promoting lawlessness." Khan, as the head of the state, asserted that he would not "tolerate the lawlessness." During a press conference in the state capital on Saturday, Chief Minister Vijayan stated, "The CRPF is not new to Kerala. The only thing special about it is that he (Governor Khan) has been clubbed along with a select group of RSS workers in the state who enjoy the protection of the Centre." He proceeded to list the names of RSS functionaries receiving the protection of the central force in the state.

BJP leader Muraleedharan, who criticised the CM for his statement, characterised the RSS as a "great organisation," and remarked, "It is an insult to suggest that a force formed with the purpose of serving the country provides protection to activists of that particular organisation." Muraleedharan argued that the chief minister's comments amounted to an insult of the CRPF. He contended that Vijayan, in his capacity as the head of the home department, had demeaned Malayalees with such statements.

"The CM should tender an apology to the country and its people for insulting the force like this," he asserted.

The BJP leader further alleged that Vijayan, in his role as the home minister, had failed to ensure adequate security for the governor. PTI LGK ANE