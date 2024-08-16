BJP accuses Mamata Banerjee of threatening citizens over social media posts

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of threatening citizens for posting information and videos related to the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, and forcing them to apologise.

The fresh attack from BJP was triggered after the popular X handle purpleready (@epicnephrin_e) posted an apology.

She wrote, “I publicly apologise if I have instigated/angered/mislead anyone with any information I have shared. It was completely out of the sake of justice for a fellow doctor. I was just forwarding the information that was reaching me.(sic)”

Quoting the tweet from purpleready, Bengal BJP co-in-charge and IT cell head Amit Malviya wrote, “Kolkata Police reached the home of this student doctor, threatened her for posting information and videos related to the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, and forced her to issue an apology.

“I looked up her timeline and didn’t see anything she said that isn’t being talked about in Kolkata’s medical fraternity.

“This kind of intimidation of citizens, who are seeking justice for the rape and murder victim of RG Kar, is completely uncalled for.

“Mamata Banerjee, Don’t kill the free enterprise and spirit of inquiry in our Youth.”