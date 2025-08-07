BJP accuses Mamata of 'provoking' state govt employees to violate EC directives

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of "provoking" state government employees to violate the directives of the Election Commission, as it urged the poll panel to take action against four officials allegedly involved in "rigging" of electoral rolls A delegation of BJP MPs led by Amit Malviya, the party's co-incharge for West Bengal, brought Banerjee’s remarks to the notice of the Election Commission, accusing her of “intimidating” state government employees into “insubordination”, and urging the poll body to ensure that rule of law is upheld in Bengal.

This came after Banerjee came out in support of four state government officials against whom the EC has issued suspension order for allegedly failing to perform their duties and committing lapses while preparing electoral rolls for two districts in West Bengal.

The poll panel on Tuesday also directed the state government to lodge an FIR against them.

“Today, a delegation of BJP MPs met the Election Commission. We requested the Commission to look into the statements made by the West Bengal chief minister to intimate state government employees into insubordination,” Malviya told reporters after the meeting.

“We also requested the Election Commission to ensure that rule of law is upheld in Bengal and that the officials involved in rigging of electoral rolls are dealt with as per the law and rules,” he added.

Malviya said the delegation also requested the EC to take on record the “blatantly and brazenly unconstitutional statements” made by Banerjee.

“We told the poll panel how Mamata Banerjee is provoking the state employees to violate the Election Commission’s orders,” the BJP leader said.

“The Election Commission has assured us that it will take all necessary steps (in the matter),” he added.

Questioning the EC’s order for suspension of four officials, Banerjee on Thursday asserted that her government stands with its employees.

"We all know that the EC can take action only from the date of announcement of elections. There is a lot of time left for the elections... Do they think they can browbeat anybody in the name of NRC," Banerjee said while speaking at an event in Kolkata. PTI PK ARI