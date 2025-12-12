BJP accuses min of providing 'wrong info' to Assembly, takes a swipe at Cong's 'dinner politics'

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 12 (PTI) The opposition BJP on Friday accused Karnataka minister Laxmi Hebbalkar of providing "wrong information" to the state Assembly, and urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to put end to the ruling Congress' "dinner politics" till the ongoing legislature session ends.

Such "dinner politics," affects ministers' performance, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka claimed. He was apparently referring to the ministers attending "dinner meetings," amid power tussle within the ruling party involving Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar, for the Chief Minister's post.

Taking a dig at the government, he claimed that Congress' dinner politics was not giving time for ministers to prepare themselves before coming to the House, to respond to the issues or questions raised.

"The Assembly is in session, we believe that ministers are capable and come prepared to respond issues or questions raised in the House. When Mahesh Tenginkai (BJP MLA) asked about the Gruha Lakshmi scheme amount for the months of February and March not being credited to the accounts of the beneficiaries, the Minister responded saying that the money was cleared till August," Ashoka said, referring to Laxmi Hebbalkar, who holds the Women and Child Development portfolio.

When the MLA tried to point out that the money for two months was still not credited, Hebbalkar asserted that it was not the case, Ashoka said, adding that the minister even insisted that the member understand what she was saying, "as though she was saying it to a dumb person." At this point, CM Siddaramaiah intervened and said that the minister was only saying, "please understand, she did not mean that the person who raised the question was dumb." Ashoka, pointing out that Tenginkai had put the question to Hebbalkar in the House on December 9, said that the BJP legislator had the next day, sought information from Deputy Director Women and Child Development department, Dharwad, about the February and March installments being credited to beneficiaries.

"The official in the letterhead has responded that Gruha Lakshmi money was not been released to beneficiaries for the months of February and March," Ashoka said, adding that similar responses have come in from officials in Gadag and Haveri districts as well.

Ashoka, accusing Hebbalkar of providing wrong information to the House, said, "How should we believe in the answers or statements made by the ministers in this House. This amounts to disrespecting the House." Claiming that Ministers attending "dinner politics" has led to the situation, the opposition leader said they leave such meetings by 11 or 12 in the mid night. "The ministers don't get time to prepare or take proper briefings from officers. They come just like that and speak what ever they know here." "Is there no one to question. The Chair at least should question the ministers. What punishment will the Chair give to the minister for giving wrong answers....there seems to be a confusion in this government. I want to tell the Chief Minister to cut the night dinner meetings at least for 10 days. Let the Home Minister (G Parameshwara) ensure that dinner places are locked, at least the House will function properly then," he said.

The ongoing winter session of the legislature here is scheduled till December 19.

Demanding authenticity for the answers or statements made by ministers in the House, the LoP asked, "if not, why should we come." Siddaramaiah assured that Gruha Lakshmi scheme funds for the month of February and March will be credited immediately to the beneficiaries, if it is not already paid.

Responding, BJP MLA Sunil Kumar said that ensuring funds are credited to beneficiaries is one part, "but it also needs to be seen if the minister by giving a wrong answer to the House has committed a breach of privilege." Congress MLAs Shivalinge Gowda and N H Konareddy objected to Kumar, which led to heated exchange between both the Treasurey and Opposition benches, with both sides accusing each other of "politicising" the issue.

Siddaramaiah, said, "we don't lie. If there is any mistake, it will be rectified." As Ashoka and other opposition members insisted on action against Hebbalkar for giving wrong information to the House, Speaker U T Khader said he will speak to her to try to find a solution, and ensue that such things don't repeat.

The CM too then said Hebbalkar will issue a clarification on Monday, and it will be ensured that such things don't happen again. PTI KSU SA