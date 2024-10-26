BJP accuses Priyanka Gandhi of not disclosing full information about her, Vadra's assets

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday accused Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of "non-disclosure of essential information" regarding her and her husband Robert Vadra's assets in her affidavit to contest the Lok Sabha bypoll from Kerala's Wayanad.

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia claimed that Gandhi is in violation of the Supreme Court's directive to poll candidates to make a full disclosure of their, their spouse's and dependents' assets.

"The Supreme Court order is binding on all citizens. The Gandhi family is not above law. There can be only one outcome. If somebody furnishes wrong information in the affidavit, they have no right to contest elections," Bhatia told reporters here.

The date for a scrutiny of the nominations by poll officials is October 28 and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been targeting the Congress general secretary over her affidavit in the run-up.

Referring to the alleged grab of National Herald assets by the Gandhi family, Bhatia said Priyanka Gandhi's affidavit made no mention of her ownership of shares in Associated Journals through a couple of trusts.

This amounts to non-disclosure of essential information, he said.

The affidavit, he added, mentioned Vadra's three firms while omitting his stakes in two other companies.

The BJP leader said his charge is based on "irrefutable" documents.

He said Priyanka Gandhi has shared information about only three companies of Vadra -- Blue Breeze Company, North India IT Park LLP and Skylight Hospitality -- while concealing details related to Real Earth Estate and Lambodar Art Enterprises Private Limited.

Bhatia cited Vadra's income tax returns to link these firms to him.

"Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's concealment of information is driven by a political agenda as the Gandhi family is known to be one of the most corrupt political families globally," he alleged.

"Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are playing a game of deception like 'Bunty and Babli' in politics. Rahul Gandhi holds the Constitution, yet never bothers to read what it actually says," the BJP leader added.

He asked Priyanka Gandhi to respond to the allegations to inform the public about her stand on the issue.

The Congress will have to comply with the law or there will be serious consequences, Bhatia said, adding that the BJP will take all necessary and effective steps as it follows the Constitution.

The Gandhi family, he alleged, thinks that it can ignore the law and befool people. No one should harbour such an illusion, he added.

The bypoll to the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency is scheduled to be held on November 13. PTI KR RC