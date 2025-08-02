BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of 'lying' about Arun Jaitley, demands apology

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) The BJP condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday for his allegations against Arun Jaitley on the farm laws issue and demanded that he apologise for "shamelessly lying" about the former Union minister who had passed away before the proposed legislations were brought before the Cabinet.

The ruling party asked the Congress leader not to "rewrite timelines to suit narratives" but to stick to facts after Gandhi claimed that Jaitley had threatened him not to speak against the farm laws or else he would face action.

Accusing Gandhi of "shamelessly telling a blatant lie", senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said Jaitley used to speak to his political rivals and even his "enemies" decently.

"And, he meant to say that Arun Jaitley threatened him. He was shamelessly lying, that too about a respected (former) finance minister, who has passed away," the former Union minister said.

Questioning Gandhi's allegation, Prasad asked the Congress leader how Jaitley could have threatened him when he had passed away a year before the farm bills were brought to the Union Cabinet for its decision.

"On behalf of the BJP, I vehemently condemn the remarks that he made against Arun Jaitley. It's very shameful. A person, who is the Leader of Opposition (in Lok Sabha), is telling such a lie," he said and asked Gandhi to maintain some dignity of his position.

Arun Jaitley's son Rohan Jaitley also took to X to slam Gandhi's remarks and asking him to "let the departed Rest in Peace".

"Rahul Gandhi now claims my late father, Arun Jaitley, threatened him over the farm laws. Let me remind him, my father passed away in 2019. The farm laws were introduced in 2020," he said.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur also accused Gandhi of making a false allegation against Jaitley and demanded that he apologise to the former Union minister's family and the people of the country.

Asserting that it is not even “worth thinking” that Jaitley would have ever threatened anybody, Prasad alleged, “Rahul Gandhi is such a person who threatens everybody." It is Rahul Gandhi’s “nature to intimidate and threaten” people, he charged.

“Yesterday, he said that he has such an atom bomb that it will destroy the Election Commission when he detonates it. Don’t know what kind of atom bomb… He can threaten a constitutional institution, lever baseless allegations against it,” the BJP leader said Addressing the Congress' annual legal conclave on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi said, "I remember when I was fighting the farm laws -- he's not here anymore, so I really shouldn't say it but I will -- Arun Jaitley ji was sent to me.

"He said, 'If you continue down this path, opposing the government and fighting us on the farm laws, we'll have to take action against you.' "I replied, 'I think you don't know or have an idea who you're talking to. We're Congress people, and we're not cowards. We never bend; the superpower British couldn't bend us'." Reacting to the Congress MP's remarks, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya wrote on X, "Fake News Alert." In a swift rebuttal, Malviya said, "Rahul Gandhi claims that Arun Jaitley approached him to water down his opposition to the 2020 farm laws. Let's set the record straight -- Arun Jaitley ji passed away on August 24, 2019.

"The draft Farm Bills were brought to the Union Cabinet on June 3, 2020. The laws were enacted in September 2020." Malviya said any discussion, whether in support or opposition of the Bill, began after "these developments".

"To suggest Arun Jaitley ji approached him for anything at all is factually incorrect and misleading," Malviya said, adding, "Let's stick to facts and not rewrite timelines to suit narratives." The BJP leader also posted a video clip of the remarks Gandhi made at the conclave.

Rohan Jaitley, who is the president of the Delhi District Cricket Association, said that it was not in his father's nature to threaten anyone over an opposing view.

"He was a staunch democrat and always believed in building consensus," he said in a post on X.

"If at all such a situation were to occur, as it often does in politics, he would invite free and open discussions to arrive at a mutually acceptable solution to all. That was simply who he was and that remains his legacy today.

"I would appreciate Rahul Gandhi being mindful while speaking of those not with us. He attempted something similar with Manohar Parrikar ji, politicising his final days, which was in equally poor taste," he said.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant hit out at Rahul Gandhi, saying he had earlier also twisted facts about the Rafale fighter jet deal after meeting an ailing Manohar Parrikar.

Dragging the names of such selfless leaders, who are no longer with us, into political attacks reflects Gandhi's desperation, Sawant said.

"Using the legacy of departed leaders for personal political gains is not only unacceptable but deeply hurtful to the millions who admire their sacrifice and service to the nation. Leaders like Arun Jaitley and Manohar Parrikar devoted their lives to building a strong and progressive India," Sawant said. PTI PK RT RT