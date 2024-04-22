BJP accuses TMC leaders of intimidating Bengal voters, urges EC to ramp up security

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) The BJP Monday accused the TMC leaders of trying to intimidate the West Bengal voters and urged the Election Commission to ramp up security for their safety during and after the Lok Sabha elections in the state so that they can vote freely.

In a memorandum to the poll panel, a BJP delegation comprising its national general secretary Tarun Chugh and party’s national media department in-charge Anil Baluni claimed "volatile atmosphere" in West Bengal citing some recent incidents including violence during Ram Navami celebrations.

"(TMC chief) Mamata Banerjee has tried to create an atmosphere of tension in West Bengal. Before the Election Commission, we referred to her speeches and remarks and threats that she gave.

"We urged the Election Commission to take tough action so that West Bengal does not see a repeat of the incidents of violence that took place after (the last) assembly elections in the state," Chugh told reporters after meeting the officials at the Election Commission.

The BJP delegation urged the Election Commission to ensure the safety of the voters during and post Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal as "several TMC (Trinamool Congress) leaders have also tried to intimidate them", he said.

"The Election Commission assured us of taking actions as per law," he added.

In its memorandum, the BJP urged the poll panel to appoint at least four more zonal police observers, each looking after 10 parliamentary constituencies with SPs of the districts falling under them reporting to them to ensuring a "fair and violence free election" in TMC-ruled West Bengal.

It also requested the Election Commission to appoint police observers in every parliamentary constituency to ensure impartiality in maintaining law and order during elections in the state.

"Make provisions for such police observers including the state special police observer to stay put in the state three months after the conclusion of elections, up to the end of August 2024, and announcement to this effect be made immediately," the BJP demanded.

It also requested the poll panel to "empower and invest special authority in the Election Commission of India-appointed general and police observers to take immediate and effective action against any such incidents of aggression, intimidation or verbal and physical violence".

It urged the poll panel to take effective steps to curb violence and empower the central armed forces to take effective actions to bring the situation under control.

The BJP alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party have undermined the democratic principles "which is preventing the voters to exercise their franchise with free will". PTI PK PK KSS KSS