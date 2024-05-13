BJP accuses YSR Congress of attacking workers of its alliance during polls in AP

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) The BJP on Monday accused the ruling YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh of unleashing "unprecedented violence" to target National Democratic Alliance workers and sought the Election Commission's intervention.

The party wrote to the poll body even as voting was for the assembly and Lok Sabha was being held in the state. It claimed that police were acting as mute spectators and not ensuring free and fair elections.

The Election Commission's aim has been to increase the poll percentage but it has been negated by the police indifference and inaction of district election officers, BJP general secretary Arun Singh, who is his party's in-charge for the polls in the state, said.

Large queues could be seen before every polling station and people are made to wait two to three hours minimum to exercise their franchise, he said.

The BJP in its complaint has cited many instances across several districts to allege violence and even booth capturing by YSR Congress workers. PTI KR NSD NSD