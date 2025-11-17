BJP achieves 'highest-ever' strength in assemblies; to cross 1,800-mark in 2 years: Amit Malviya

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) The BJP on Monday said it has achieved "highest-ever" strength in the state legislative assemblies and exuded confidence that it will cross the 1,800-seat mark in the next two years from the current 1,654 with the pace it is growing since 2014.

Sharing on X the year-wise data on the number of BJP MLAs, party leader Amit Malviya said the BJP has "earned and endured its rise – seat by seat, state by state, struggle by struggle", unlike the Congress "surviving" on its legacy.

The number of BJP legislators in the state assemblies reached 1,654 this year from 1,035 in 2014, according to "BJP MLA count" shared by Malviya on X.

"BJP is now at its highest-ever strength in state assemblies and the momentum is only growing. At this pace, the BJP will comfortably cross the 1800-seat mark in the next two years," he said.

For comparison, the BJP IT department head said the Congress touched its peak of around 2018 seats in 1985, riding on a "massive sympathy wave" after then prime minister Indira Gandhi's assassination.

"It was easier then to consolidate power and sway the electorate," he said, adding, "The difference is clear: Congress inherited its peak. BJP has earned and endured its rise – seat by seat, state by state, struggle by struggle." The future belongs to a party that works, not one that "survives on legacy", the BJP leader said.

The ruling NDA on Friday secured a thumping majority in the Bihar Assembly, winning 202 seats in the 243-member House, as results for all the constituencies were declared by the Election Commission.

The BJP emerged as the largest party, winning 89 seats. Its ally, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U), won 85 seats, while Union minister Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) bagged 19 seats.

Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), headed by former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, won five seats, while Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Morcha bagged four seats. PTI PK PK KSS KSS