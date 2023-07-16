BJP activist murder case: NIA issues fresh deadline for absconding accused to surrender

Mangaluru, Jul 16 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the murder of a BJP youth wing activist has issued a fresh deadline of August 18 for the absconding accused in the case to surrender or face confiscation of their property.

A public announcement has been made in Sullia town in this regard in compliance with the court's directive, police sources said.

The NIA had earlier set June 30 as the deadline and warned that the properties and houses of the accused would be confiscated if they failed to surrender before the Agency. None of the accused surrendered by the date, but the proceedings for attachment of their property had not been initiated.

The NIA team has already posted copies of the court order on the houses of the absconding accused at different places including Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

The NIA had registered cases against 21 people in connection with the murder of Praveen Nettaru. Five people are still at large, sources said.

The NIA had conducted raids at the houses of activists of now banned Popular Front of India in DK district in connection with the case and seized electronic gadgets and other documents.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) activist Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death by two motorbike-borne assailants on the night of July 26 last year. PTI MVG MVG ROH