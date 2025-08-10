BJP activists block road in Salt Lake to press demand for justice for RG Kar victim

Kolkata, Aug 10 (PTI) BJP activists blocked roads for a brief period on Sunday in Salt Lake area, near Kolkata, to protest against the alleged police excesses during a march to the West Bengal secretariat Nabanna a day ago and to demand justice for RG Kar hospital's doctor, who was raped and murdered last year.

Around 50 BJP workers suddenly started a sit-in at about 2 pm at the Wipro office-Biswabangla Sarani crossing, holding placards with the "chi chi" (Shame Shame) slogan written on them, and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The blockade was cleared, and the protesters were bundled into prison vans by police personnel.

The demonstrators were removed from the site, and there was no untoward incident, an official of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate said.

Chaos and violent agitation dominated the streets of Kolkata and adjacent Howrah on Saturday, a day that marked the completion of one year of the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar hospital, and left the mother of the victim hospitalised with a head injury.

The police-protesters face-off took place in phases and at multiple points during the ‘Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan’, a march to the state secretariat demanding “justice” for the RG Kar victim, which had at least three converging processions of agitators in both Kolkata and Howrah amid elaborate police arrangements that included setting up of iron barricades as high as 10 feet to stop protesters’ progress.

"We came here demanding justice for our sister who was raped and murdered at R G Kar hospital during duty hours on August 9 last year and also protesting the attempt by the Mamata Banerjee government to shield those involved in the larger conspiracy. The state police failed to provide security to our sisters and to book the perpetrators. They baton-charged peaceful protesters who hit the streets against injustice and crime against women," a BJP youth morcha spokesperson said while being taken away by police.

"What else do you (cops) than baton-charge the mother of our deceased doctor during the peaceful Nabanna Abhijan yesterday?" a protester said, pointing to the police personnel.

The mother of the RG Kar victim alleged that she was roughed up by the police during the march, an assault that allegedly took place when Kolkata Police baton-charged protesters at the Park Street crossing in central Kolkata to disperse the crowd.

The protesters were trying to breach police barricades and move towards Vidyasagar Setu in their bid to reach the secretariat. PTI SUS BDC