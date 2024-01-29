BJP activists clash with police during protest in Barrackpore

Kolkata, Jan 29 (PTI) BJP activists engaged in a pitched battle with police on Monday after they were stopped from marching to Barrackpore police commissionerate in protest against alleged deterioration of the law and order situation in the area, officials said.

Amidst chants of 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', and ‘Mamata Banerjee Hai Hai’, over 500 protestors managed to breach two police barricades at Chiria More-BT Road crossing. However, their progress was halted at the third barricade after police used water cannons to disperse the crowd.

As tensions escalated, BJP protestors resorted to pelting stones, leading police to fire tear gas shells to restore order, resulting in chaos, officials added.

The BJP alleged that numerous party activists sustained injuries due to police aggression. A senior officer contended that police actions were lawful and aimed at controlling the situation.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, who spearheaded the rally, accused police of unjustly targeting peaceful party protestors and physically assaulting several women activists.

Majumdar asserted, "While the West Bengal Police fails to apprehend a fugitive TMC leader who attacks ED officials during a raid and subsequently evades arrest, they demonstrate their audacity by attacking women BJP members engaging in peaceful protests, inflicting serious injuries upon them." "All injured individuals require immediate medical attention. This exemplifies the true state of affairs under the rule of Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, where democracy is under threat," he added.

Majumdar's statement referred to an incident where ED officials were attacked during a raid at the residence of TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas, earlier this month, allegedly in connection with a PDS foodgrain scam. Subsequently, there was a mob assault on the ED personnel.

A senior official from the Barrackpore police commissionerate, present at the scene, commented, "You all witnessed today's events. Police exercised restraint and only resorted to necessary action when the situation became potentially volatile. However, any complaints will be thoroughly investigated, and appropriate measures will be taken." The clash, that occurred around 3.15 pm, resulted in vehicular traffic disruption on BT Road, a vital thoroughfare connecting the northern suburb with the metropolis, for approximately an hour, police said.

Numerous BJP activists were detained by police in connection with the clash and transported away in awaiting vehicles, according to a police spokesperson.

The BJP organized the rally to protest against multiple instances of murder in the Barrackpore industrial belt and alleged police inaction in curbing criminal activities.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh commended police for exhibiting maximum restraint in managing an unruly mob.

He asserted that under Left Front rule or BJP, police would have resorted to far harsher measures. PTI SUS MNB