BJP activists marching towards Rahul Gandhi's residence stopped by police at Delhi's Ghazipur border

Ghaziabad, Sep 26 (PTI) A group of BJP activists from Uttar Pradesh marching towards the residence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi was stopped at the Ghazipur border by the city police on Thursday.

The group, led by Uttar Pradesh minister Narendra Kashyap, was marching towards Gandhi's residence to protest his remarks during his recent visit to the US suggesting that "the reservation for backward classes should be abolished".

Delhi Police halted the march as the protesters did not have permission to hold the protest, according to officials.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans Hindon) Nimish Patil said, "The police acted in accordance with the regulations. The group was stopped due to lack of permission." Kashyap, the minister of state (Independent Charge) for backward class welfare, told PTI, "There is a significant OBC population in our country. Gandhi's statement has hurt the sentiments of the OBC community. He must seek forgiveness from the OBC population for his remarks made in America." During his visit to the US early this month, Gandhi told students at the prestigious Georgetown University that the Congress would think of scrapping reservations when "India is a fair place", which he said is not the case right now.

Latching on to the remark of the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, the BJP alleged that Gandhi was against reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes, and his prejudice against the provision came out in the open during his interaction with the university students.