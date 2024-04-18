BJP adopting unfair means to woo voters in Jorhat: Assam LoP

Guwahati, Apr 18 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, on Thursday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, alleging that the BJP was trying to woo voters of Jorhat constituency by unfair means.

Saikia claimed that the saffron party leaders were distributing liquor and offering bribes to voters, and trying to intimidate them.

"Many bottles of liquor were seized from a vehicle of an Hon'ble member of Nazira Town Committee. The vehicle is registered in the name of a lady member of Town Committee," he said.

The vehicle with the liquor was found at the Office of the Executive Engineer and the Assistant Executive Engineer of Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Nazira Division, Saikia claimed.

"It seems the BJP is trying to woo over the voters by distributing liquor, bribing, intimidating and using all tactics of unfair means as defined by Election Commission under the Model Code of Conduct.

"As such, I request that more vigilance, more patrolling may be done especially in tea garden, ex-tea garden area and village areas of Nazira Election district so that the ruling party do not influence the voter through unfair means," he said in his complaint.

Nazira is a part of the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency, which will go to polls in the first phase on Friday. PTI TR RBT