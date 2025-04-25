BJP affiliated trader killed over land dispute in UP's Mathura, 2 held

Mathura (UP), Apr 25 (PTI) Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a trader leader affiliated with the BJP who was shot dead here, officials said Friday.

Addressing reporters, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar said, "Our investigation has revealed that the motive behind the murder was a dispute over a valuable plot of land near Mokshdham. The land in question belongs to two brothers, Rajan Yadav and Yogesh Yadav, residents of BSA College Road." He added that Hemendra Garg had been regularly filing complaints with authorities alleging that construction on the plot was illegal and demanding that it be stopped.

"This appears to have provoked the Yadav brothers who allegedly conspired to eliminate Garg by hiring assailants to carry out the murder on Wednesday. Both Rajan and Yogesh Yadav have been arrested," Kumar said.

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya visited Mathura and met the bereaved family. He offered condolences and assured them that those responsible would be swiftly brought to justice.

The victim's family urged the deputy chief minister to provide Rs 20 lakh in financial compensation and a government job for one dependent. They also requested security for the family, police said.

"We have taken note of their demands and assured them of appropriate action," Maurya stated.