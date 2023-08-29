BJP afraid of defeat in Rajasthan assembly polls: Khachariyawas on LPG price cut

Jaipur, Aug 29 (PTI) Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Tuesday said the Centre decided to cut LPG cylinder price as the BJP was afraid of defeat in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

He said that by announcing the cut, the central government in a way accepted that it was responsible for inflation in the country.

The Centre on Tuesday announced a Rs 200 per cylinder cut in prices of domestic cooking gas as it looked to counter the promise of cheaper LPG made by the Congress party in upcoming assembly elections in states like Madhya Pradesh.

“The BJP can do anything to win elections. Now, when the elections are coming, the central government announced a cut of Rs 200 per cylinder. The government increased Rs 650 and then cut Rs 200,” Khachariyawas said.

“By doing this, the government is accepting that it is responsible for increasing inflation in the country,” the food and civil supplies minister said, adding that the Centre may further announce reduction in fuel prices in view of the upcoming elections.

“The government reduces prices before elections and then increases after elections are over,” he told reporters here.

He also blamed the Centre for building up pressure on young students through the new education policy, saying that the earlier policy was flexible.

Khachariyawas expressed concern on increasing number of suicides in Kota and said that the coaching institutes have made crores of rupees and created empires from the money taken from students but they should also focus on students' welfare.

He said that coaching mafia has flourished and students of young age are enrolled for classes, which was a matter of concern.

“We do not have any fight with the coaching institutes but they should equally focus on the protection and security of the students instead of only making money. When they need, the government stands by them and when their cooperation is required, they should give that cooperation to the government,” he said.

He also sought suggestions from people for curbing the rising suicide cases among students.

On BJP MLA Kailash Meghwal's allegation of corruption against Union minister Arjun Ram Megwal, the minister said that BJP national president should give a clarification on the matter.

Kailash Meghwal called Arjun Meghwal "corrupt number one" while addressing a gathering in Shahpura on Monday. PTI SDA KVK KVK