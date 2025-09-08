BJP against holding students’ union polls due to fear of defeat, claims BJD

Bhubaneswar, Sep 8 (PTI) Opposition BJD in Odisha on Monday demanded holding of elections to form students’ unions in government-run colleges and universities, alleging that the ruling BJP is against the polls, fearing defeat.

BJD student unit president Ipsita Sahoo claimed that the BJP fears defeat in the elections at the hands of the Naveen Patnaik-led party, which is why it is not allowing the polls.

“After conducting a survey, the BJP found that they will face defeat... I once again appeal to them to come forward and announce the polls,” she told reporters here.

Addressing a press conference, Odisha Pradesh Congress committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das said not holding students’ elections in a state like Odisha is “nothing less than a crime”.

“In our state, several student leaders have played pivotal roles, from freedom fighters to leaders of various other movements. If students’ elections are not conducted, how can new leaders develop?” Das said.

The Congress leader urged the BJP government to announce the polls in the current academic year.

Higher Education Minister Suraj Suryavanshi had recently stated that the Odisha government was optimistic about conducting the students’ union polls during the current academic year.

Student elections in government-run colleges and universities have not been held in the state since 2018. The BJP in its 2024 election manifesto had promised to resume the polls after coming to power. PTI BBM RBT