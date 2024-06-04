BJP ahead in 10 of 11 LS seats in Chhattisgarh; minister Agrawal leads, Baghel trails

Raipur, Jun 4 (PTI) The ruling BJP continued to maintain an impressive lead in 10 out of the 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, as per the latest trends, while state minister Brijmohan Agrawal was ahead by more than 5 lakh votes against his nearest Congress rival in Raipur.

Counting of votes began at 33 centres at 8 am on Tuesday, and postal ballots were counted in the first half an hour.

As per the latest trends, BJP candidate Agrawal received 9,61,906 votes and was leading by a significant margin of 5,23,644 votes against nearest Congress nominee Vikas Upadhyay in the prestigious Raipur seat.

Similarly, BJP's sitting Lok Sabha MP Vijay Baghel was ahead of his nearest rival, Rajendra Sahu of the Congress, by 4,25,129 votes in the Durg seat.

In the high-profile Rajnandgaon seat, Congress candidate and former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel was trailing by a margin of 44,621 votes against BJP's sitting MP Santosh Pandey.

In the Naxalite-hit Bastar seat (Scheduled Tribe reserved), BJP nominee Mahesh Kashyap was leading by a margin of 55,105 votes against Congress's firebrand leader Kawasi Lakhma.

In Bilaspur, BJP's Tokhan Sahu, a former MLA, was leading by a margin of 1,35,887 votes against Congress candidate Devendra Yadav, an incumbent MLA.

BJP nominee Chintamani Maharaj, who switched over from the the Congress before the last year's assembly polls, was ahead by 64,822 votes against Congress' Shashi Singh in the ST reserved Surguja constituency.

In the tribal-dominated Raigarh, BJP's Radheshyam Rathiya was leading by a margin of 2,40,180 votes against Congress nominee Dr Menka Devi Singh, who belongs to the erstwhile royal family of Sarangarh.

In Mahasamund, BJP candidate Rupkumari Chaudhary was leading by a margin of 1,40,865 votes against Congress contestant Tamradhwaj Sahu, a former state minister.

BJP candidate Bhojraj Nag was ahead by a margin of 4,504 votes against Congress's Biresh Thakur in the Kanker seat.

In the lone SC-reserved Janjgir-Champa seat, BJP woman leader Kamlesh Jangde was ahead by a margin of 59,369 votes against Congress candidate and former state minister Shivkumar Dahariya.

The Congress was ahead only in the Korba seat where its sitting MP Jyotsna Mahant, wife of Leader of Opposition in the assembly Charandas Mahant, was leading by a margin of 38,372 votes over BJP's influential woman leader Saroj Pandey.

In the 2019 polls, the BJP had won nine Lok Sabha seats and the Congress two. PTI TKP ARU RSY