Jammu, Jun 4 (PTI) The BJP was leading in the Jammu and Udhampur Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, according to the Election Commission.

BJP's Jugal Kishore Sharma was leading in the Jammu Lok Sabha constituency while party leader and Union Minister Jitendra Singh in Udhampur.

Besides them, there are 32 candidates in the fray from the seats, PTI AB 5/25/2024 ANB ANB