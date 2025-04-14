BJP-AIADMK alliance is not opportunistic, our Sankalp is to rout DMK: Ex-Guv Tamilisai

Chennai, Apr 14 (PTI) The alliance between BJP and AIADMK in Tamil Nadu was not opportunistic but a pact to send the ruling DMK packing, BJP leader and former Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Monday.

Through the alliance, the two parties undertook a 'sankalp' (resolution) to rout out the "anti-people" DMK, she said.

"Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin calls ours as an opportunistic alliance. I wish to ask if his alliance with the Congress which failed to prevent the killings of several lakhs of Tamils in the last leg of the Eelam war in Sri Lanka not opportunistic?" Tamilisai asked during an interaction with the media here.

She was responding to Chief Minister M K Stalin's criticism that the alliance announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 11 lacked ideological clarity of the BJP-AIADMK pact.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had already reacted to the charge saying the ties were formed on a shared vision for Tamil Nadu's progress and prosperity.

The former Governor said BJP's poll alliance with the AIADMK was not opportunistic like the DMK but was formed to create an opportunity to rout the DMK government which is allegedly "anti-people, anti-women, anti-Dalits, and totally anti-Tamil Nadu people".

"Lotus will bloom along with two leaves," the BJP leader said.

She ridiculed actor-politician TVK leader Vijay for saying the 2026 Assembly election contest was only between the DMK and TVK. Perhaps, the TVK may succeed in finishing the race as runner-up, she added. PTI JSP ADB