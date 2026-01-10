BJP, AIADMK condemn attack on saffron party youth wing leader

Chennai, Jan 10 (PTI) The BJP and AIADMK on Saturday condemned the attack on BJP state youth wing president S G Suryah allegedly by some persons after a television debate here, and claimed the incident only showed an attempt to stifle democracy.

Condemning the incident, BJP’s former state president K Annamalai claimed that Suryah cornered the DMK with facts during a debate but instead of putting forth counter arguments, some DMK members "stormed the venue to attack him and our karyakarthas." "Shockingly, the lights were deliberately switched off to aid the attackers. This is the grim and lawless atmosphere prevailing in Tamil Nadu under the DMK regime, where instead of arresting the perpetrators, the police machinery works overtime to shield DMK goons," Annamalai said in a post on 'X'.

AIADMK national spokesperson Kovai Sathyan strongly condemned the attack on Suryah.

In a post on ‘X’, AIADMK IT wing also accused the ruling DMK of trying to "suppress democratic voices by creating anarchy." Suryah in a post on 'X' on Friday said, "Unable to counter my arguments, the DMK resorted to violence during a television debate. I strongly condemn this murderous assault unleashed by DMK's goons on me and my youth wing brothers who stepped in to protect me." "This marks the absolute nadir of law and order. The attempted attack took place at a private television channel’s office in Egmore, immediately after the debate, right in the presence of a MP and the police," he claimed.

It was shocking that power was disrupted for ten minutes before the attack was launched, he alleged.

Strongly condemning the attack, BJP Tamil Nadu co-incharge Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy said the incident was a direct assault on freedom of expression and the foundations of democracy. PTI JSP JSP KH