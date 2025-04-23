BJP, AIMIM face off in Hyderabad council polls; 79 pc voter turnout recorded

Hyderabad, Apr 23 (PTI) About 79 per cent polling was recorded on Wednesday in the election to the Telangana Legislative Council from the Hyderabad Local Authorities' constituency, where the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM and BJP faced off in a direct contest.

Of the 112 voters, 88 (78.57 per cent) exercised their franchise in the polling, which was held from 8 am to 4 pm, an official release said.

The 112 voters include 81 Corporators of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and 31 ex-officio members (MLAs, MPs, and MLCs).

According to the release, 66 Corporators and 22 ex-officio members cast their votes.

The contest is between BJP’s N Goutham Rao and AIMIM nominee Mirza Riyaz Ul Hassan Effendi, as the ruling Congress and main opposition BRS did not field candidates.

BRS also issued a whip to its voters following its decision to abstain from the election.

Of the 112 voters, AIMIM and BJP have 49 and 29 supporters, respectively.

The political temperature rose ahead of polling, with the BJP accusing the Congress and BRS of helping the "communal" AIMIM win the election by staying out of the contest.

Banners appeared in parts of Hyderabad in the name of "Hindus," appealing to GHMC Corporators to cast their votes against AIMIM, which allegedly insulted Hindus.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao said the party decided to stay away from the election as it lacked the strength to win. He added that BRS could not support either the BJP or AIMIM.

Taking exception to the BJP's criticism of the Congress, ruling party MLC Venkat Balmoor said the BJP chose to contest despite not having the numbers to win.

Balmoor alleged that the BJP was trying to gain political mileage by stoking religious tensions.

Counting of votes will take place on April 25. PTI SJR SSK SJR SSK SA