BJP aims to win more than 51 pc vote share in 2027 Goa assembly polls: Damodar Naik

Panaji, Sep 6 (PTI) Goa BJP chief Damodar Naik on Saturday said his party aims to secure 51 per cent of total votes in the coastal state's assembly elections set to be held in 2027, up from the 33.31 per cent received in the 2022 edition.

The goal is to form government in the state in 2027 and dedicate the victory as a gift to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.

"The BJP had achieved 51 per cent vote share in Goa in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. It is possible for us to replicate the performance in the 2027 assembly elections if we all work together," he said.

In the 2024 general elections, the BJP retained the North Goa seat, while it lost in the South Goa constituency to the Congress.

Considering the mood of the people in Goa, forming government again in 2027 should not be difficult, Naik said at a function organised to celebrate his birthday. PTI RPS BNM