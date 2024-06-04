BJP-AJSU Party alliance wins 9 seats in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Jun 4 (PTI) The BJP-AJSU Party alliance that swept the Lok Sabha polls in Jharkhand in 2019 lost three crucial seats this time, with its tally in the state shrinking to nine.

The saffron party-led NDA had won 12 seats, including one by ally AJSU Party, in 2019.

The BJP and the AJSU Party fought the elections in alliance for the second time in 2024.

The ruling JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand won all five tribal seats - Khunti, Singhbhum, Lohardaga, Rajmahal and Dumka - in a major jolt to the saffron party.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha came up with a good performance in three seats - Singhbhum, Rajmahal and Dumka.

In Singhbhum, JMM's Joba Majhi won by a huge margin of 1.68 lakh votes defeating her nearest rival Geeta Kora of the BJP.

Kora, wife of former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda, joined the BJP just ahead of Lok Sabha polls. She was the lone Congress MP in the state in 2019.

JMM's Vijay Hansdak won Rajmahal seat by 1.78 lakh votes defeating BJP's Tala Marandi.

In Dumka, BJP's Sita Soren faced defeat at the hands of JMM's Nalin Soren. Nalin won by a margin of 22,527 votes in a tight contest.

Sita, a three-time JMM legislator, too, joined the BJP just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, resulting in discontent among the party rank and file.

BJP had earlier announced sitting MP Sunil Soren's name from the seat but later recalled his name and announced Sita Soren's candidature.

Dumka is considered a JMM bastion, with its executive president Shibu Soren winning the seat eight times.

While the BJP had won Khunti and Lohardaga in 2019, Singhbhum was won by the Congress.

Dumka and Rajmahal were won by the BJP and JMM, respectively, in 2019.

The Congress won Khunti and Lohardaga Lok Sabha constituencies giving a crushing defeat to Union minister and sitting MP Arjun Munda and BJP's Samir Oraon, respectively.

Arjun Munda bit the dust as Congress's Kalicharan Munda trounced him by 1.49 lakh votes.

Likewise, in Lohardaga, Sukhdeo Bhagat of the Congress won by 1.39 lakh votes, defeating BJP's Samir Oraon.

In 2019, JMM could win only one seat - Rajmahal. Its sitting MP Vijay Hansdak retained the seat.

BJP's Kali Charan Singh won the Chatra seat by a margin of 2.20 lakh votes against Congress's K N Tripathi, while its sitting MP Bidyut Baran Mahato retained Jamshedpur seat by defeating JMM's Samir Kumar Mohanty by 2.59 lakh votes, the EC said.

Union minister and BJP MP Annapurna Devi retained the Koderma seat by defeating CPI(ML)L's Vinod Kumar Singh by 3.77 lakh votes.

BJP's Manish Jaiswal won Hazaribag seat by defeating Congress's J P Patel by 2.76 lakh votes.

The AJSU Party won the lone Giridih seat with its candidate Chandraprakash Choudhary beating JMM's Mathura Mahato by 80,880 votes.

In Ranchi, BJP MP Sanjay Seth retained the seat by defeating Congress's Yashaswini Sahay by 1.20 lakh votes.

Seth had won the Ranchi seat in 2019 by defeating Yashashwini’s father Subodh Kant Sahay by a margin of 2.82 lakh votes.

Yashashwini made her political debut in the polls.

Sitting BJP MP Nishikant Dubey won the Godda Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 1.01 lakh votes, defeating his nearest rival Congress's Pradeep Yadav.

Dubey has been winning the seat since 2009.

In 2019, he retained the seat by defeating Yadav, who had then contested as a JVM-P candidate, by a margin of over 1.84 lakh votes.

BJP candidate Vishnu Dayal Ram won Palamu Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 2.88 lakh votes, defeating RJD's Mamta Bhuiyan.

Ram, a former director general of police, bagged 7,70,362 votes while Bhuiyan polled 4,81,555 votes.

Meanwhile, Dulu Mahto of the BJP is leading from Dhanbad seat by 3.31 lakh votes against Congress's Anupama Singh. PTI NAM/SAN RBT