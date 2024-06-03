BJP alleges attack on party workers in Bengal after final phase of LS polls

Kolkata, Jun 3 (PTI) Allegations of intimidation and attacks were raised by the BJP on Monday in different parts of south Bengal, including in Sandeshkhali, against supporters of the TMC, following the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

A senior police officer of North 24 Parganas district, however, said the situation was largely peaceful in Sandeshkhali, which had made headlines after local TMC leaders were accused of sexual assault on women and land grabs. The region had witnessed large-scale protests in February following the allegations.

BJP Mahila Morcha's West Bengal state president Phalguni Patra claimed that women in some villages of Sandeshkhali were facing intimidation and attacks by TMC supporters, and police raids in the area.

Some women alleged that men of the village had fled fearing atrocities by supporters of the ruling party.

A total of seven persons have been arrested in Sandeshkhali in connection with different incidents on Sunday, the officer said, adding that there have not been any major protests in the area so far on Monday.

Authorities have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in four village panchayats in Sandeshkhali till Tuesday morning, when votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections will be counted.

In Chinsurah, too, the BJP alleged attacks by goons owing allegiance to the TMC on Sunday night.

The allegations were denied by TMC's Chinsurah MLA Asit Majumdar.