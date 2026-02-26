BJP alleges bid to destroy KSIC mother unit for stadium, says Mysore Silk heritage at risk

Bengaluru, Feb 26 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, on Thursday accused the Congress government of attempting to dismantle the historic KSIC mother unit at T Narasipura for a stadium, claiming that it would threaten Mysore Silk heritage and thousands of weavers’ livelihoods.

Targeting the state government over the reported proposal, he said the unit, established during the reign of Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, remains central to the production of the iconic Mysore Silk saree and supports weavers in Mysuru and Channapatna.

“Mysore Silk is not just a piece of cloth. It is Karnataka’s pride, our heritage, our identity,” Ashoka said.

He described the T Narasipura KSIC mother unit as the lifeline of Mysore Silk production, noting that the silk yarn supplied from it supports thousands of weaving-dependent families.

Alleging that the government intended to replace the facility with a Rs 6 crore stadium, he said the move would put 552 trees, over 40 species of birds, hundreds of workers, thousands of livelihoods, and more than 100 years of heritage at risk.

“No mother unit — no yarn. No yarn—no weaving. No weaving—no Mysore Silk. It’s that simple,” he said.

Questioning Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the Congress government’s flagship guarantees, Ashoka asked, “Where is the guarantee for workers? Where is the guarantee for heritage? Where is the guarantee for Karnataka’s identity?” He further alleged that while a stadium could be constructed elsewhere, the destruction of heritage would be irreversible.

“A stadium can be built anywhere. But once heritage is destroyed, it is gone forever,” he said.

Claiming that farmers had earlier been ignored and that weavers were now being pushed to the brink, Ashoka warned against what he termed political vanity projects at the cost of Karnataka’s cultural and economic legacy.

“We will not allow Karnataka’s pride to be erased for political vanity projects,” he added, urging the government to "Save Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation Limited. Save Mysore Silk. Save Karnataka’s honour." PTI GMS SSK