BJP alleges 'big scam' in Jharkhand's District Mineral Foundation Trust; targets Cong

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday alleged a "big scam" in the District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT) in Jharkhand and asked the Congress, which is part of the JMM-led government in the state, if that was its source of funds.

It also demanded a CBI probe into the alleged embezzlement of the funds in the DMFT, which is a trust set up as a non-profit body under the Mines and Minerals Development Regulation Amendment Act, 2015.

There was no immediate reaction from the Congress or the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) to the BJP's charge.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, party national spokesperson Tuhin Sinha claimed a "big scam" had taken place in the DMFT, with its funds, earmarked for development in mining-affected areas, found to have been embezzled.

"This scam is estimated to be worth around Rs 1,500 crore to Rs 2,000 crore. Through this, the Hemant Soren government was trying to plunder the tribals and put the tribal areas in miserable conditions," Sinha said.

There is "no account of Rs 500 crore" out of about Rs 631 crore funds earmarked for Bokaro district alone, he claimed, adding the "scam" surfaced after a CAG report came and an "RTI enquiry further confirmed it".

Sinha said the Jharkhand High Court, hearing on a plea in this connection, has directed the state government to submit its response.

"The JMM, Congress and RJD are running the government (in Jharkhand). They are contesting polls in Bihar. The Congress will have to answer if it was collecting funds for itself through this scam," the BJP spokesperson added.

Alleging embezzlement of funds in the Bokaro District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT) last month, Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand assembly Babulal Marandi had demanded a CBI probe into it.

"In Bokaro, Rs 631 crore was withdrawn from the DMFT fund in 2024-25 and 2025-26. Payments were made to various agencies many times higher than the market price for the supply of the items and equipment," he had alleged, addressing a press conference in Ranchi on September 8.

He claimed that generator sets were purchased for 46 panchayat buildings with DMFT funds at Rs 7.97 lakh each. Additionally, 31 sets were purchased, each costing Rs 12.28 lakh.

Marandi also claimed that thousands of crores of rupees had been looted in the scam at the level of a single officer.

"The scam could only have been possible at the behest of the chief minister, as no official could be so fearless. So, we demand a CBI probe into the scam. This investigation should not be conducted by any state government agency," he said.

Reacting to Marandi's charge, ruling JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey said the state government was probing the allegations, asserting that action would be taken against whoever was responsible.

"There is a monitoring committee for the management of the DMFT funds. The committee includes the local MP, MLA and other public representatives. The local MP is from the BJP. What was he doing when such an incident was taking place? Is Mr Marandi also levelling the allegation against his party's MP? He should clarify," Pandey had said.