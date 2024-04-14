BJP alleges Champai Soren 'puppet CM', Hemant's wife 'centre of power' in J'khand; JMM hits back

Jamshedpur, Apr 14 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Amar Kumar Bauri on Sunday alleged that Champai Soren was a "caretaker and puppet chief minister" while Kalpana Soren, the wife of former CM Hemant Soren, was the "centre of power" in Jharkhand.

Advertisment

Countering his remarks, the JMM slammed the BJP, stating that the saffron camp was "desperate to create confusion" among partners of the ruling alliance to get political mileage but would not succeed in its mission.

Addressing a press conference here, Bauri, the leader of the opposition in the assembly, sought to know in what capacity Kalpana Soren was chairing meetings despite not being in the government or the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

"I would like to ask Champai Soren why is he so helpless despite being the CM. Why is JMM not giving him any importance even during the Lok Sabha polls? Kalpana Soren does not hold any post in the government or the JMM. Then, in what capacity is she chairing all meetings?" Bauri questioned.

Advertisment

Noting that Kalpana Soren's entry into politics was the "best example of dynasty politics", Bauri alleged that she has become the "centre of power" in Jharkhand.

He also compared Kalpana to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, "who remained the centre of power during the Manmohan Singh government".

Bauri, who was in Jamshedpur to take part in a function organised on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, claimed, "Whatever Kalpana Soren says is right for JMM even though she does not hold any post in the party nor she is an elected representative." During the poll campaign, Kalpana Soren is gaining popularity and getting positive responses from them, JMM Central Committee spokesperson Manoj Pandey said.

Advertisment

"We do not understand why BJP is having stomach aches. It is our internal matter," JMM Central Committee spokesperson Manoj Pandey told PTI.

Champai Soren is "the most experienced leader after our party supremo Sibu Soren and he is respected by party leaders", he said.

The BJP should not be in "any misconception and must understand that Champai Soren was made the chief minister with the consent of Guruji (Shibu Soren)," he said.

Advertisment

"The state government is run by Champai Soren ji," Pandey said.

"With the increasing popularity of Kalpana Soren, the BJP is desperate to create confusion among partners of the INDIA bloc. The BJP only tries to divide opposition parties and the country to gain politically but will not succeed," he said.

On the CM's assertion that the INDIA bloc will win all the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state, Bauri, who is also an MLA and the BJP's SC cell president, said Champai Soren was "day-dreaming".

"INDIA bloc is finding it difficult to put up a candidate in Jamshedpur Lok Sabha seat but it is claiming that it will win all the 14 seats. The statement shows the CM's desperation to grab the limelight," he said.

Being the CM, he should have been the star campaigner of the INDIA bloc but he is restricted to his home constituency Seraikela in the Seraikela-Kharswan district, where he has been on a three-day visit since Saturday, Bauri added. PTI BS ACD BDC