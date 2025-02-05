BJP alleges fake voting in Seelampur, AAP claims voter suppression in Chirag Dilli

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) As Delhi voters cast their ballots for the assembly polls on Wednesday, allegations of fake voting emerged in some parts of the national capital, including Seelampur and Kasturba Nagar.

High drama unfolded in Seelampur when a BJP leader accused some people wearing burqas of attempting to vote fraudulently. However, police denied any fake voting in the area.

In Kasturba Nagar, police sources said two men allegedly attempted to vote fraudulently. The two men were caught and are being interrogated, they said.

Meanwhile, AAP candidate from Greater Kailash, Saurabh Bharadwaj, claimed people were being stopped from voting in Chirag Dilli and and senior party leader Manish Sisodia alleged money was being distributed from a house in Jungpura.

In Seelampur, following allegations of fake voting by the BJP, more leaders of the party began sloganeering outside a polling booth.

Delhi Police, however, dismissed the charges pointing to security deployed in the area. Additional police and paramilitary forces were also deployed, they said.

Seelampur resident Safdar Ali told PTI that BJP candidate Anil Gaur came and said people were voting fraudulently.

“We asked him how was it possible when there are several layers of checking. The officials are checking the voter ID cards of everyone and allowing only valid voters inside the booth.

"Later he left and the situation is now normal here due to the administration and security personnel,” Ali said.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that police had barricaded the Chirag Dilli area, preventing people from voting. He shared a video on X showing a woman sitting alone in an autorickshaw near a barricade, alleging that it was deliberately placed to obstruct access to the polling station.

In another video, AAP's candidate in Jungpura Manish Sisodia alleged money was being distributed from a house in the area. He asked police officers on duty to conduct a raid at the house.

In Kasturba Nagar, police received information that two men allegedly attempted fake voting. The incidents allegedly happened at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in the Andrews Ganj area. They were caught by the Delhi Police and are currently being interrogated, police sources said.

Police received another PCR call from a woman who alleged that someone had cast vote in her name by the time she went to her pooling booth.

Police, however, found out that another woman with a similar name, who lived in the complainant's house as a tenant, had cast the vote.

After verification the presiding officer allowed both of them to vote, police said. PTI BM SKY SKY