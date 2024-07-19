BJP alleges growing atrocities against women in Bengal, flays TMC, Cong

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) The BJP on Friday hit out at the TMC alleging growing atrocities against women in West Bengal under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rule, as it asked Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra if they will speak on the issue or continue to remain silent adhering to "coalition obligations".

This came after a purported video of a woman in Howrah being beaten and her hair being cut with scissors by some people surfaced on social media.

Showing the purported video at the BJP headquarters here, party national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "This video of a Talibani court is from Domjur in Howrah, the same area where the West Bengal state secretariat is located and where Mamata Banerjee often visits." "This act was intended not just to target that woman but to send a Talibani message to all women in West Bengal," he said, alleging "such Sharia-inspired Talibani actions are increasingly visible in West Bengal and have become routine occurrences".

Poonawalla alleged that such "Talibani courts", operating under Sharia law, have the “full support” of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal.

"Whether Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra will break their silence in defence of the Constitution and the women of West Bengal or if they will continue to remain silent regarding abuses towards women while adhering to coalition obligations," he asked.

Taking on the Congress, Poonawalla alleged that a similar incident has occurred in Telangana also where a woman was tied to an electric pole and beaten in broad daylight “simply for being poor”.

"This incident, like those in West Bengal, was carried out in a Talibani manner," he charged.

"Wherever the INDI Alliance government is in power, all those criminals who carry out Talibani acts are given a free hand and women's rights are suppressed, leading to the perpetration of violence against women," said Poonawalla.

The BJP spokesperson asked the Congress leaders to break their silence on the incidents of atrocities against women in West Bengal and Telangana.

"What is Priyanka Vadra’s response to these incidents? Why hasn’t Rahul Gandhi made a statement yet? Will Rahul Gandhi visit the woman who has endured such abuse?" Poonawalla asked.

"Simply carrying the Constitution around is meaningless if you do not support its principles," he said.