BJP alleges Gupkar parties attempting to create unrest by calling dharna on Oct 10

Jammu, Oct 4 (PTI) Slamming the opposition alliance for calling a dharna on October 10, Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Wednesday questioned why they did not protest against the bloodshed in J-K when it was reeling under terrorism.

He alleged that National Conference, Congress and PDP leaders under the Gupkar alliance were hatching conspiracies against peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir and the call for protest was an attempt to vitiate the atmosphere.

"When the whole of Jammu and Kashmir was in deep turmoil, and there was uncertainty and bloodshed (due to terrorism), these leaders belonging to the Gupkar alliance were in deep slumber and never cared for the people's welfare.

"They never raised any call for dharna or protest aimed at the welfare of the common masses," Raina told reporters here.

They have called for a dharna when Jammu and Kashmir is progressing on the path of development, when the people of the region are welcoming the process of peace and progress, he said.

"Is it not a deep conspiracy to create unrest for their individual petty political interests?” Raina said.

He alleged that the NC, PDP and Congress are misleading the people for their self-interest.

"But the people want to know that when J-K was in dangerous situations, the opposition was in deep slumber and never held a dharna at that time, why is it so?" he said.

The whole of J-K is doing well, but these leaders are not able to digest the happiness of people, he said.

"The pain of the ill-fated-alliance is understandable as they have lost the support of the people and they know that their political ground no longer exists," he added.

Leaders of various opposition parties met here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and unanimously decided to hold a peaceful protest against the BJP in Jammu next week.

"The Constitution is suspended and the democratic rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir are under attack. We all have decided to stage a peaceful protest on October 10...," Abdullah told reporters after the over two-hour-long meeting. PTI AB AB RT RT