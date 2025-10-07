BJP alleges illegal Bangladeshis behind attack on party MP, MLA in Bengal, demands NIA probe

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya on Tuesday alleged that two party leaders - MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh - were assaulted by illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and Rohingyas in Jalpaiguri district a day ago, and demanded an NIA probe into the incident.

He also claimed that 'jihadi' elements, abetted by the ruling TMC, were behind the attack on the two leaders.

Bhattacharya said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were monitoring the situation and would not allow such elements to call the shots in the state.

Addressing a press conference here, Bhattacharya claimed, "The attack was perpetrated by illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and Rohingyas. 'Jihadi' elements, patronised by the ruling TMC, carried out the unprovoked attack on our two senior leaders who went to Nagrakata to meet the flood and landslide-affected people and distribute relief materials."

He also accused the Trinamool Congress of engineering attacks at various places to create a fear psychosis among people before the initiation of the special intensive revision of electoral rolls.

"If anyone thinks that by attacking BJP parliamentarians and legislators, they can create fear among our workers, they are mistaken," Bhattacharya said.

"We demand an NIA probe into the incident. We don't have faith in the state police and investigating agencies. Have you heard the statement of TMC leaders and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the attack?," he asked during the press conference.

The state BJP chief also alleged that the TMC panchayat pradhan in the area had first provoked the people, and asked why senior police officers who were present at the spot did not take any action.

"There will be protests across the state and in the national capital. The BJP will hit back and respond in the language the TMC understands. We will not allow the demographic change in Bengal. We will not allow such attacks and violations of constitutional values and principles," he claimed.

Bhattacharya said that the BJP still exercised restraint despite the video footage of its leaders bleeding after the attack.

"This government, which does not believe in the rule of law, should understand that its days are numbered. Let the SIR exercise be carried out in the state to flush out 'jihadi' elements. We won't allow demographic change in Bengal," he said.

The BJP's Rajya Sabha MP alleged that the CM's "insensitivity" to the plight of people in north Bengal and loss of lives was "exemplified by her act to attend the Durga Puja carnival on Red Road in Kolkata on Sunday, while the number of casualties was mounting in Mirik and other hill areas".