BJP alleges illegal coal trade thriving under Jharkhand govt

Ranchi, Feb 6 (PTI) Jharkhand BJP president Aditya Sahu on Friday alleged that illegal coal trade was flourishing in the state under the patronage of the JMM-led government.

Addressing reporters at the party office here, Sahu claimed that police station in-charges and district administrations in areas where illegal coal trading was taking place were involved and being protected by the state government.

He said Jharkhand did not belong to any party or family but to its 3.5 crore people.

Sahu was responding to Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s remarks made at a programme in Koderma on Thursday that the mineral-rich state contributed to the country’s development with coal, iron, mica and other resources but remained backward, forcing its people to live in poverty.

The BJP leader said if Jharkhand provided coal, other states contributed other resources and such an exchange would continue.

He demanded that the chief minister should explain what his government had done over the last six years, claiming that only false promises had been made to the people.