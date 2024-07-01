BJP alleges irregularities in JSSC-PGT exam

Ranchi, Jul 1 (PTI) Jharkhand BJP on Monday alleged irregularities in the JSSC-PGT examination, results of which were declared last month.

The BJP demanded that Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren recommend a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe on all examinations in which allegations of irregularities were levelled.

Speaking to media persons at BJP headquarters here, Leader of Opposition Amar Bauri alleged that irregularities have been found in all the examinations conducted by the JMM-led coalition government in Jharkhand till date.

"After the paper-leak in the JSSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examinations, irregularities were reported in the JSSC Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) examination," Bauri said.

He claimed that 70-80 per cent of students cleared the examination from one centre, which is a matter of investigation.

Bauri alleged that the Jharkhand government had set up an SIT in the JSSC-CGL exam paper leak case but no arrest has been made in the case till date.

"The state government's SIT failed to bring any result in the paper-leak case. So, I would request the Champai Soren government to recommend a CBI probe on all the examinations in which irregularities were found. The CBI is currently probing the NEET-UG case in Jharkhand. So, CBI could be requested to club state's cases too," he said. PTI SAN SAN RG