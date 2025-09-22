BJP alleges 'political witch-hunt' by CPI(M) after councillor suicide

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 22 (PTI) The political row over the alleged suicide of a BJP councillor in the city refused to die down, with the saffron party on Monday alleging that the "political witch-hunt" carried out by the ruling CPI (M) had led to him taking the extreme step.

Senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan launched a scathing attack against the ruling party and the police over the death of K Anil Kumar, councillor of Thirumala ward.

Speaking to reporters here, he called for a factual and impartial probe into the incident to bring out the truth.

The BJP wants to know what prompted Anil Kumar to take the extreme step, the former union minister said.

While some media reports suggested that a suicide note was recovered near his body, with remarks against BJP leaders and that Kumar was under stress from financial stress at a cooperative society he headed, Muraleedharan rejected these claims.

The CPI(M) had called for a probe into the alleged role of BJP leaders in the financial issues of a cooperative society led by him.

Muraleedharan, however, rejected such charges and claimed that it was the ruling party and the police that created the circumstances that forced the councillor to commit suicide.

"Based on the complaints of certain persons who invested in the cooperative society, the CPI (M) and the police in the district had created a circumstance leading Anil Kumar to commit suicide. That is the information we received," he alleged.

He accused the CPI (M) of using the issue to divert attention from the corruption allegations against the party-led city corporation and the state government.

"The CPI (M) should end its witch-hunt. The police should end the practice of blindly obeying their political masters," Muraleedharan added.

Muraleedharan also denied reports that Anil Kumar's suicide note contained remarks against BJP leaders.

According to him, in the note, Kumar had only mentioned "our people" and that need not be a reference to BJP leaders.

Earlier in the day, BJP workers carried out a march to Thampanpoor police station, accusing the officers there of threatening Anil Kumar in connection with financial issues at the cooperative society.

However, senior CPI (M) leader and general education minister V Sivankutty questioned the BJP's claim, saying the saffron party was using the suicide for "political gain".

"What we understand is that the farm tour cooperative society was controlled by a BJP-led administrative panel. If so, how can the party evade the responsibility for the suicide of the Thirumala councillor?" he asked. PTI LGK ROH