BJP alleges post-poll violence in parts of Bengal, TMC dismisses claims

Kolkata, June 6 (PTI) The opposition BJP in West Bengal on Thursday accused the Trinamool Congress of assaulting saffron party workers and vandalising their homes since the announcement of the Lok Sabha results on June 4.

The TMC, however, dismissed these accusations, asserting that the BJP resorted to such claims whenever their false propaganda is debunked by the electorate of Bengal after election results.

According to BJP leaders, incidents of vandalism, assaults on supporters, and property damage occurred in areas like Barrackpore, New Town, and Madhyamgram since June 4.

Arjun Singh, BJP leader who lost the Barrackpore contest, alleged that armed TMC supporters assaulted several BJP workers and vandalised their houses in his area.

Singh further claimed that the TMC has instigated a reign of terror in Kakinara, Bhatpara, and other parts of Barrackpore constituency, with the state police and deployed central forces allegedly turning a blind eye to the situation.

"TMC has let loose a reign of terror in Kakinara, Bhatpara and other parts of Barrackpore constituency. Our supporters have come under attack but state police and central forces are mum," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar claimed that their party office in Madhyamgram, North 24 Parganas district, was also attacked by the TMC, among other incidents.

Suvendu Adhikari, another BJP leader, urged the governor to visit areas affected by "post-poll violence," alleging that there have been 20 such incidents in West Bengal since the election results were announced.

In response, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh claimed that BJP activists are attacking TMC members in places like Coochbehar, but overall, the situation in the state remains peaceful.

Ghosh suggested that clashes between old and new BJP members have intensified, with dissatisfaction among old-timers towards the role of newcomers during elections.

"At many places, the clash between 'adi aar nabya' (old and new) BJP workers has intensified as the old-timers are dissatisfied with the new entrants during elections. Unable to cope with the situation, the BJP is shifting the blame on TMC," he said.

He emphasised that the people of Bengal have seen through the BJP's tactics and will not be swayed by falsehoods anymore.

Ghosh accused the BJP of fabricating narratives about post-poll violence to deflect from their electoral failures, stating that if genuine incidents occur, the police and administration will take appropriate action.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 12 out of the 42 seats in West Bengal, while the Trinamool Congress secured 29 and the Congress one seat. PTI SUS MNB