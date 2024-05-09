BJP alleges presence of Mumbai serial blasts accused in Shiv Sena (UBT) rally, slams Uddhav

Mumbai, May 9 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday claimed 1993 serial bomb blasts accused Iqbal Musa alias Baba Chauhan was seen in the Lok Sabha campaign rally of Shiv Sena (UBT) Mumbai North West candidate Amol Kirtikar.

Advertisment

The allegations were denied by Musa as well as Kirtikar, both of whom claimed they did not know each other.

"Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray should be ashamed. An accused in the Mumbai blasts is campaigning for his candidate. What will Balasaheb Thackeray's soul be feeling? It was Balasaheb Thackeray who protected Mumbai after the 1993 blasts," claimed Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

When Uddhav Thackeray was chief minister, the grave of Yakub Memon (hanged for his role in the 1993 blasts) was beautified and there were attempts to glorify Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan (both considered bigots by a vast section of society), Bawankule further alleged.

Advertisment

Defending himself, Amol Kirtikar said he did not know Musa personally.

"If an accused is joining my rally then it is the responsibility of the state home department (to prevent it)," said Kirtikar, who is the son of sitting MP Gajanan Kirtikar.

Musa clarified he was not part of the rally and that he was at the site to meet a corporator who had called him.

Advertisment

"I do not know Kirtikar. I had once met him at a marriage for two minutes," Musa said.

Musa claimed he was not involved in the Mumbai serial blasts.

"I was accused of providing a weapon to actor Sanjay Dutt. I spent 10 years in jail. I am at home since 2016. People can say whatever they want to," he claimed. PTI ND BNM