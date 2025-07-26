BJP alleges religious agenda behind renaming of Atal Mohalla clinics in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Jul 26 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Amar Kumar Bauri on Saturday alleged that Jharkhand government’s decision to rename Atal Mohalla Clinic as the Mother Teresa Advanced Health Clinic was a conspiracy to promote religious conversion in the state.

He said the BJP will launch a massive agitation against the government’s decision.

"Religious conversion is a major problem in the state. Now, a conspiracy is being hatched by the state government to accelerate it through the Mother Teresa clinic," Bauri alleged while addressing reporters at the party headquarters here.

Jharkhand cabinet on Thursday okayed the proposal to change the name of Atal Mohalla Clinic scheme as Mother Teresa Advanced Health Clinic.

Bauri said the BJP always respects Mother Teresa. "Her spirit of service and her work for the poor and leprosy patients cannot be forgotten. The government of India has also honoured her with several prestigious awards. But, Hemant Soren government should tell about her contribution towards Jharkhand," he added.

Bauri alleged that renaming is not for improving healthcare, but is a government-backed effort to promote religious conversion under the guise of healthcare.

Former CM Raghubar Das launched the scheme in August 2019 to address the lack of quality healthcare in urban slums in the state. As many as 140 Atal Mohalla Clinics are functioning in the state, providing free and primary healthcare services.

"It was former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who fulfilled the dream of a separate Jharkhand on November 15, 2000. Atalji lives in the hearts of every citizen of Jharkhand," he added. PTI SAN SAN MNB