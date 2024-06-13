BJP alleges scam in Ranchi hockey tournament, demands CBI probe

Ranchi, Jun 13 (PTI) The state BJP on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the JMM-led Jharkhand government, accusing it of orchestrating a scam while organising the Asian Women’s Hockey Championship in Ranchi last year.

State BJP chief Babulal Marandi demanded that Chief Minister Champai Soren should take immediate action and recommend a CBI probe into the matter. The sports event was held from October 27 to November 5, 2023.

Marandi claimed that bills for petrol cars and battery-operated e-rickshaws were shown as diesel expenses, alongside exorbitant food costs amounting to Rs 19,000 per plate, far exceeding standard rates even at the most luxurious hotels. He also alleged manipulation in tender processes favouring specific agencies.

The state sports directorate refuted these allegations, describing them as false and baseless.

Sports director Sushant Gaurav clarified that all expenditures were conducted following government procedures, including the selection of contractors at the lowest rates through a transparent tender process.

Gaurav said a committee has been set up to investigate any discrepancies, reiterating that all bills were scrutinised and approved according to established regulations.

Regarding the food bill controversy, he clarified that the actual cost per plate was Rs 2,500 (excluding GST), and payments were made only after thorough verification and authorisation as per official protocols. PTI SAN SAN MNB