BJP alleges shelter home scam; No probe by Vigilance dept despite minister's complaint, says AAP

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday alleged a "scam" of crores of rupees involving payments made to ghost employees at the Delhi government run shelter homes.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva charged that the corruption involved Rs 250 crore and demanded a probe into it by the Anti-Corruption branch of the government.

He said the BJP has also filed a complaint with the Lokayukta of Delhi in the matter.

"The scam is being run through the collusion of the government employees and non profit group having contract for operating the shelter homes. It involves single person working in four to five shelter homes and drawing payments from there," Sachdeva charged.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) is a department of the Delhi government responsible for assisting the poor and helpless by providing them with shelter homes, he said.

"According to the DUSIB’s regulations, each shelter home is allocated salaries for five to six caretaking staff, depending on capacity, which is paid to contractor NGOs. However, a BJP team investigation uncovered significant fraud in this system," Sachdeva claimed addressing a press conference.

The BJP leader claimed that payments are made to five to six caretakers at many shelter homes, while only two were found present for the job.

"The BJP team’s investigation found three to four ghost employees in every shelter," he said.

The investigation found that same staff names are registered across different shelter homes with identical Aadhaar numbers and bank accounts, Sachdeva added.

Meanwhile, the ruling AAP in a statement said that Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has given several complaints to the chief secretary of Delhi but nothing has been done so far.

"The Delhi LG and the BJP should answer why the vigilance directorate, which works directly under the LG, has not acted on any of the complaints which have been given by the minister," the AAP said.

The AAP said that had it been any government in a state where a minister in charge provided documentary evidence and gave a written complaint about corruption, enquiry and chargesheets would have followed. PTI VIT AS AS