BJP allies, democratic forces should oppose ONOE, it will push India into unitary governance: TN CM

Chennai, Jan 18 (PTI) Lashing out at the BJP government at the Centre for attempting to thrust unitary form of governance through the 'one nation, one election' initiative, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday appealed to BJP's allies and all democratic forces to oppose the move and save the country and the Constitution.

The idea of holding simultaneous election, he said, was only the BJP-led government's agenda to create a situation for enforcing one election for the entire country.

"We should oppose one nation, one election plan of the BJP because it wants to bring one party rule in the country. The BJP government wants one religion, one language, one culture and uniform dress code, besides one cuisine. That's why it wants to thrust simultaneous polls on the nation," Stalin said addressing the third state conference of the DMK legal wing here.

The BJP wanted to destroy the states in order to establish one government at the Centre. "This is the BJP’s long term plans. It wants to thrust simultaneous polls intending to create a situation to create a single poll for the entire nation. This will pave the way for unitary rule in the country," he said.

To go a step further, he would say that the move would lead to conferring powers on an individual, which is not good even for the BJP party. "This amendment would be useful to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi a dictator but it does not augur well for democracy," the Chief Minister, who is DMK president, said PTI JSP ROH