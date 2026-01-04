BJP, allies have high winning chances in 103 Assembly seats out of 126: Assam CM Himanta

Guwahati, Jan 4 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday claimed that the ruling BJP and its allies have high winning chances in 103 of the 126 Assembly seats, ahead of state elections likely in March-April.

He, however, maintained it was too early to make poll projections as both ruling and opposition parties were yet to finalise alliances and seat-sharing arrangements.

"The BJP has winning chances in 103 seats this time. Earlier, it was in 90. After delimitation, the number has increased by 13-15," Sarma told reporters on sidelines of a programme at Dimoria in Kamrup Metropolitan district.

The delimitation exercise was completed in 2023 and both Lok Sabha and Assembly constituency boundaries were redrawn without affecting the total number of seats.

Sarma said while BJP and its allies’ prospects are high in 103 seats, in about 22 seats they expect to put up a symbolic fight but not necessarily win.

"Whether we win 100 per cent of the seats or are confined to 90 or 80 per cent, it will be for the public to decide," he added.

The chief minister also took a swipe at state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, maintaining that the opposition leader was thinking about him all the time.

"Gogoi is from the elite class, from the ‘raja ghar’ (king’s family). That he is giving me so much importance, makes me happy. I never though I will be so important. He is constantly thinking about me," Sarma said in a sarcastic tone.

Asked about a poll result projection released on Saturday which predicts a hattrick for the NDA, Sarma said, "This is not the time for predictions as even alliances of the NDA or the UPA are not clear. Which party will contest in how many seats is not clear." He maintained that though the projection has shown BJP with good prospects, the picture will be clearer by February.

An NGO, Peoples Pulse Research Organisation, in the first poll projection for the 2026 Assembly polls, has predicted that BJP will win 69-74 seats, far ahead of Congress with victory possibilities in 25-29 seats.

In the current Assembly, the BJP has 64 members, while its allies AGP, UPPL and BPF have nine, seven and three MLAs each.

In the opposition camp, the Congress’ strength is 26, AIUDF has 15 members and CPI(M) one MLA. There is one Independent legislator also, belonging to Raijor Dal. PTI SSG SSG MNB