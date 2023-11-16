BJP, allies hold meeting to discuss strategies for LS polls in Assam

Guwahati, Nov 15 (PTI) The ruling BJP and its allies in Assam held a meeting at Amingaon in Kamrup district late on Wednesday evening to discuss strategies for next year's Lok Sabha elections.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has returned from poll campaign in Chhattisgarh, was also present in the meeting.

In a post, Assam BJP's official X handle said leaders of all its allies, including Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), Sanmilita Gana Shakti Asom and Rabha Hasong Joutha Sangram Samiti, were present in the meeting.

The meeting deliberated on ensuring that candidates of the alliance emerge victorious in a maximum number of seats in the state in the Lok Sabha polls, it said.

"Besides discussing strategies to ensure victory in most number of seats out of total 14 seats in the state, the meeting also deliberated on enhancing coordination between the allies and bridging gaps in ideological and practical differences, among other important issues," the Assam BJP said.

Senior leaders in attendance included BJP state president Bhabesh Kalita, AGP president Atul Bora, UPPL chief Pramode Boro, Sanmilita Gana Shakti Asom's Paramananda Chayengia and chief of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council Tankeswar Rabha.

The BJP currently has nine Lok Sabha MPs, while none of its allies have any representation in the lower house.

Congress has three MPs, while there in an AIUDF MP and an Independent lawmaker. PTI SSG ACD