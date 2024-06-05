BJP, allies say NDA committed to serve nation under PM Modi's leadership

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) BJP leaders on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being elected as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and said the last 10 years stood out as an era of large-scale development and welfare under his “visionary” leadership.

The leader of the NDA constituents also reposed faith in Modi and said that under his “able leadership”, they will strive to ensure that the country continues to prosper and emerge as a global leader.

This came after leaders of the BJP-led NDA unanimously elected Modi as the ruling bloc's leader on Wednesday, passing a resolution to underscore the government's commitment to serving the poor, women, youths, farmers and deprived sections of society.

They met at Modi's residence here a day after the NDA won a majority in the Lok Sabha election, paving the way for him to take the oath for a third consecutive term, a first for any ruling alliance since 1962.

“Congratulations to PM Narendra Modi Ji on being unanimously elected as the leader of the NDA. The last 10 years stand out as an era of large-scale development and welfare under the visionary leadership of Modi Ji,” senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a post on X, after the meeting.

The NDA is “firmly committed” to serving the nation and its people with “renewed strength and momentum”, he added.

Congratulating Modi on being unanimously chosen as the leader of the NDA, BJP chief J P Nadda said in a post on X, “Over the past decade, under PM Modi Ji's visionary leadership, we've experienced remarkable growth and development through a holistic approach”.

The NDA remains steadfast in its mission to serve the nation and its citizens with unwavering dedication, marching forward with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' to secure a brighter future for all, he added.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said all NDA partners unanimously endorsed Modi as leader of the coalition at the meeting, honouring the mandate given by the people of the country in the just concluded Lok Sabha polls.

“Honoring the mandate given by the people of our country, all NDA partners unanimously endorsed Shri @narendramodi Ji as our coalition leader at a meeting held in Delhi today. Under his able leadership, we shall all strive to ensure that our country continues to prosper and emerge as a global leader,” he said in a post on X.

LJP (Ram Vilas) supremo Chirag Paswan said he has complete faith in Modi’s leadership.

“Today I attended the meeting of NDA in New Delhi. During this (meeting), At the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was unanimously re-elected as the leader of the NDA,” he wrote on X.

“I have full faith in the leadership of the Prime Minister. The country will develop in all aspects under the leadership of the prime minister. The NDA government is committed to fulfill the resolution of developed India,” he added.

RLD chief Jayant Singh posted on X a group picture of leaders of the NDA constituents with the caption, “United for the nation! #NDA”.

“India’s vibrant democracy ensures our position as a bright spot in the region. NDA in its 3rd term will further cement our leadership in the global economy! PM Modi ji will continue on his kartavya path (duty path) and implement aspirational policies and programs for all sections,” he said in another post.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the coming five years under Modi's leadership will pave the way for the all-round and comprehensive development of the country as well as the creation of a developed India.

“Heartiest congratulations to PM Narendra Modi on being unanimously chosen as the leader of the NDA. Over the past decade, under PM Modi Ji's visionary leadership, we've experienced remarkable growth and development through a holistic approach,” he said in a post on X.

“The NDA remains steadfast in its mission to serve the nation and its citizens with unwavering dedication, marching forward with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' to secure a brighter future for all,” he added. PTI PK PK RT RT