BJP allies support Waqf Bill; TDP says it doesn't mind scrutiny by parliamentary panel

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Among the BJP's allies, while the Shiv Sena and JD(U) strongly backed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha and the TDP supported the proposed law but called for sending it to a parliamentary committee, the LJP (Ram Vilas) chose not to speak in the House.

Talking to reporters, LJP chief and Union minister Chirag Paswan said his party supports the Bill. He said it is aimed at bringing transparency in the Waqf Board and refuted the opposition's claim that it is anti-Muslim.

Sources said his party had earlier conveyed to the government its view that the Bill, which drew vehement protests from the opposition parties, should be sent to a parliamentary panel for further scrutiny.

With the government agreeing to the demand voiced by a number of parties, including those from the opposition, the House decided to send the Bill to a joint parliamentary committee which, Speaker Om Birla said, will soon be constituted.

Among others, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) made a clean break from its practice of supporting the government on its legislative agenda despite never being part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as its member P V Midhun Reddy categorically opposed the Bill.

Reddy said he agreed with the concerns raised by AIMIM member Asaduddin Owaisi, who had launched a scathing attack on the government over the contents of the Bill.

Union minister and JD(U) leader Lalan Singh was the first from the treasury benches to speak on the Bill and offered his full support to its provisions, slamming the criticism of opposition parties.

He said, "Several members are making it sound as if the amendment in the law regulating the Waqf Board is anti-Muslim. How is it anti-Muslim? Here example of Ayodhya is being given... Can you not differentiate between a temple and an institution? "This is not an attempt to interfere with mosques. This law is for the institution, to make it transparent... How was the Waqf Board formed?" he said, and himself replied that it was through a law.

Slamming the opposition parties, he said, "There is no communal divide. They are spreading rumours." Taking a jibe at the Congress over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, he asked, "Who killed thousands of Sikhs?" Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP G M Harish Balayogi said his party will not mind if the Bill is sent to a parliamentary panel.

"I appreciate the concern with which government has brought this Bill. When the purpose and power get misused, it is the responsibility of the government to bring reforms and introduce transparency in the system," he said.

The TDP MP said there is a requirement for the government to regulate and streamline the purpose.

"The Bill has been brought and we support it... We believe that the registration is going to help poor Muslims and women of the country, and bring transparency," the TDP MP said, adding his party will not mind if the Bill is sent to a panel of Parliament for further consultation.

"If wider consultations are required to remove misconceptions and to educate the purpose of the Bill, we have no problem sending it to the select committee," he said.

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde fully endorsed the bill.

"Some people are only politicising this Bill. There is only one intention behind this Bill -- to bring transparency and accountability," he said.

He accused the opposition of spreading misinformation on the Bill for its "vote bank politics".

"When their government was in power, they put administrators in temples like Shirdi. They did not remember federalism at that time. They have pushed Muslim women back," he said in Lok Sabha.

Speaking to reporters Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Choudhary supported the decision to send the Bill to a committee.

"The founder of our party Ram Vilas Paswan ji always supported Muslims. In 2004, he wanted a Muslim to become the prime minister. We support this Bill but if some people want wider consultations, we have no objection if it goes to a committee," Choudhary said.

She refuted the opposition's allegation and said it is not an anti-Muslim Bill. "It is bringing equality in the representation of the minorities by including groups like Bohra Muslims, Ahmadiyya and women who will also get representation," the LJP MP said.

The Bill to amend the law governing waqf boards proposes far-reaching changes in the Wakf Act, 1995, including ensuring the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill also aims at renaming the Act as the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995.