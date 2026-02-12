BJP, allies term labour Bill 'historic'; oppn calls it 'anti-labour' in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) The BJP and its allies on Thursday strongly defended the Industrial Relations Code (Amendment) Bill terming it "historic reforms" for the welfare of labourers while the opposition described it as "anti-labour" and sought its complete withdrawal.

According to the statement of objects and reasons of the proposed law, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020 replaces the Trade Unions Act, 1926, the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act, 1946 and the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, relating to trade unions, industrial employment and industrial disputes.

Participating in the debate on the Bill in the Lok Sabha, Kaushalendra Kumar of the JD(U), an NDA ally, said it is a labour-friendly initiative of the Narendra Modi government and a positive approach towards the welfare of the employees.

"It is a historic reform. It is going to bring positive changes in the lives of the labourers and the employees," he said.

Opposing the Bill, NCP member Supriya Sule said the government is working against the hardworking labourers, farmers and poor.

She said that her party is in favour of industrial growth but is also in favour of the protection of dignity, fairness and rights of the labourers.

"Please rethink. We are not in favour of making the country's labourers insecure," she said.

DMK MP Rani Srikumar opposed the Bill and said the dignity and security of the labourers will be threatened when the legislation will come into effect.

"The government should listen to the voices of the labourers," she said.

Ravindra Waikar of the Shiv Sena, an NDA constituent, supported the Bill and said it will be a big reform in labour laws and ensure the rights of all kinds of employees.

Now onwards, the labourers will not be required to go to courts for the protection of their rights, he said.

Congress' M K Vishnu Prasad opposed the Bill and said it will weaken the rights of the employees.

The Bill shows this government's broader approach towards labourers and its priorities to market rather than employees, he said.

BJP MP Jagadambika Pal said the opposition Congress never thought about the welfare of the labourers during its long rule.

"It is a historic reform. It is a very big initiative taken by the Modi government for the welfare of the employees," he said.

BJP ally Lok Jan Shakti Party (Ram Vilas)'s MP, Arun Bharti, said the labourers of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar face the maximum discrimination while working in different parts of the country and the Bill will protect their rights and give dignity.

Supporting the Bill, YSR Congress member Gurumoorthy Maddila said it will benefit the labourers in a big way.

CPI(M) MP K Radhakrishnan strongly opposed the Bill and sought its withdrawal.

Opposing the Bill, AAP member Malvinder Singh Kang said the labour codes are against the labourers and employees and it will curb their democratic rights.

He said the minimum wages rule will end with the passage of the Bill.

IUML member E T Mohammed Basheer, while opposing the Bill, said it is an obstacle and hurdle to trade union.

He said the legislation is being brought at a time when the country is facing "highest unemployment" rate.

Sudama Prasad of the CPI(M) too opposed the Bill and said it will encourage the policy of "hire and fire".

BJP MP Raju Bista supported the Bill and alleged that the Congress was never labour-friendly and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to honour 50 crore labourers through the Bill.

He said that the Bill will ensure timely wages and give equal wages to the women labourers and ensure social security of all employees.

Hanuman Beniwal of the RLP said the Bill will weaken the laws that protect labour rights.

He said he cannot accept the "anti-labour" laws and sought its withdrawal.

RSP MP N K Premachandran opposed the Bill and said it will take away the basic democratic rights of the labourers.

He sought the complete withdrawal of the labour codes.

Chandra Shekhar Aazad of the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) opposed the Bill and claimed that it will encourage the companies to adopt the "hire and fire policy".

"We are not against changes. But rights of the labourers should be protected," he said.

Independent MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh said rights of the unorganised sector labourers should be protected.

Another Independent MP Umesh Bhai Babubhai Patel too opposed the Bill for its alleged anti-labour clauses.

"I can't support an anti-labour Bill," he said.

The Bill contains savings provisions under section 104 to ensure continuity and legal certainty.

The Bill contains savings provisions under section 104 to ensure continuity and legal certainty.

"Though the repeal has occurred by operation of section 104 of the Code itself, there is a possibility of future confusion being created on a misconceived ground that the Act delegates the power to repeal the said enactments to the executive," it explains.