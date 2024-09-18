BJP, allies welcome Cabinet's approval to simultaneous poll recommendations

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) The ruling NDA on Wednesday welcomed the government's nod to a high-level committee's recommendations for simultaneous elections, with several BJP leaders lauding the decision as another example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi doing what he promises.

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters that the Union Cabinet headed by Modi accepted the recommendations of the committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind, asserting that its implementation will boost development and save public money.

With the government formally moving on one of its more ambitious agenda items for this term, it will be keenly watched as to how much progress the proposal makes in the face of stiff protest from opposition parties, which have enough numbers in Parliament to stall any constitutional amendment bill.

The government will need to get Parliament's approval to the constitutional amendment bill for bringing to fruition simultaneous Lok Sabha, assembly and local body polls.

Vaishnaw said the government will work to evolve consensus on the contentious issue.

BJP president J P Nadda said the decision aims to streamline the electoral process and ensure better governance.

He said on X, "The current system of holding elections at different times across states hampers development efforts and burdens the national treasury. Adopting 'One Nation, One Election' will help lower election-related expenses and financial burden on the government." BJP's allies Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), JD(S) and Shiv Sena welcomed the Cabinet's decision.

LJP president and Union minister Chirag Paswan said it is a big and historic step in the country's interest.

JD(U) spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said simultaneous polls will rid the country of frequent polls, obviate the drain on the public exchequer and result in policy continuity.

JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy said it is a "historic step" towards improving India's electoral system.

Within the first 100 days of its third term in office, the Narendra Modi government has delivered on its election promise, he said.

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde said it is "a game-changer for the country's democratic structure, ensuring that governance is not compromised by the demands of frequent elections." It will enhance the quality of decision-making and provide much-needed political stability, he said.

BJP leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh said simultaneous polls will ensure that development programmes go unimpeded and took a swipe at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for opposing the measure.

In a post on X, he asked Kharge to rise above political biases, claiming that first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had started the process of one-nation-one-election and the exercise continued till after his death.

"Will Kharge Ji prove Nehru Ji wrong," he asked.

Lauding the Cabinet's nod, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra shared an old video of Modi advocating the concept.

"We implement what we say," he said, a view echoed by several other party leaders on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the decision will prove to be a "milestone in ensuring political stability, sustainable development and prosperous democracy in the country".

JD(U) national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said the step will have long-term consequences and bring the country comprehensive benefits.

It will also help boost polling, he said in a statement. The JD(U) is among the parties that have been supportive of the idea of simultaneous elections and has said so in its submission before the committee.

All BJP allies, including Telugu Desam Party, Shiv Sena and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), have in principle supported the concept, which was on the BJP's manifesto for the recent Lok Sabha polls.

The Uniform Civil Code is another key BJP plank, which has like one-nation-one-election figured on its manifesto. But, unlike simultaneous polls, the UCC faces resistance from its allies as well. PTI KR RT RT