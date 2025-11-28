BJP allotted 35 plots in Assam since 2016 for setting up offices: Minister

Guwahati, Nov 28 (PTI) The ruling BJP has been allotted government land at 35 places for setting up its offices in different parts of Assam since 2016, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta said in the assembly on Friday.

During the same period, 13 other organisations, including political parties, were given government land in several districts, he said.

Mahanta was replying to a question by Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi.

The minister said out of the 35 plots allotted to the BJP, the highest of five each was given in Dibrugarh and Nalbari districts.

Three allotments each were made in Dhubri, Kamrup Metropolitan and Sonitpur districts.

During the period from May 10 in 2016 to date, government plots in 13 places were allotted to other organisations.

Of these allotments, the highest of seven was made in Dhubri district.

Among the organisations which received allotment are the BJP ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Congress and Dibrugarh District Journalist Association. PTI SSG SSG BDC