BJP ally AGP reaffirms commitment to regionalism on 40th foundation day

Guwahati, Oct 14 (PTI) The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a constituent of Assam’s ruling NDA, observed its 40th foundation day on Monday by reaffirming its commitment to regionalism.

''Each member of the AGP has been committed to the principles of regionalism, dedicated to safeguarding the interests of our community while upholding the hopes, trust and faith of the people of Assam,'' party president Atul Bora said.

The party has been on its mission of fulfilling the aspirations of the people, he said at the party's central programme held at Jerai Gaon in Dibrugarh district.

''The progressive regionalism philosophy of the Asom Gana Parishad has significantly fostered the trust of the people,'' said Bora, also the state’s agriculture minister.

Behind the founding of the AGP lies a history marked by countless struggles and sacrifices, the party chief said.

The AGP was formed following the signing of the historic Assam Accord of 1985 and formally launched on October 14 the same year with Prafulla Kumar Mahanta as its founding president, who went on to be the youngest chief minister of the state.

The Assam Accord was signed in 1985 after a six-year-long violent anti-foreigner movement. It stated, among other clauses, that names of all foreigners coming to Assam on or after March 25, 1971, would be detected and deleted from electoral rolls with steps taken to deport them.

''On this significant day, we reaffirm our commitment to strengthening regionalism in Assam. With pride in the hearts of the Assamese people, we resolve to work unitedly for the welfare of Assam and its people'', the party president said.

Bora also paid his tributes to the people who sacrificed their lives during the Assam Movement.

''I also extend my respects to the countless individuals who endured hardships, fighting for the rights of our indigenous people'', Bora said.

He also extended his best wishes to each party worker and expressed gratitude to all those who have contributed to the party's growth and success.

“As we celebrate this 40th Foundation Day, we bow down to the people and reaffirm our commitment to further strengthen Assam and its people,'' he said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also extended his best wishes to all leaders and workers of the AGP on the party’s foundation day.

''AGP traces its origins to fulfilling the aspirations of our people and has always been at the forefront of serving society. Our alliance has withstood the test of times and is bound by common values, principles and a shared vision for a prosperous and stronger Assam,'' Sarma said in a post on X.

Alliance partner United Peoples' Party, Liberal president Pramod Boro also extended his greetings to the leaders and workers of the AGP on the occasion.

"As part of our NDA family, AGP has worked tirelessly for the welfare of the people of Assam and BTR over the last four decades. My best wishes for the continued progress & success of their party in the years to come,'' Boro posted on X. PTI DG NN