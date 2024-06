Ranchi, Jun 4 (PTI) The BJP's ally AJSU Party's CP Choudhary won Giridih Lok Sabha seat in Jharkhand by 80,880 votes, defeating his nearest rival JMM's Mathura Mahato, Election Commission said.

Choudhary, who made his debut in the Lok Sabha in 2019 had defeated JMM’s Jagarnath Mahto by around 2.48 lakh votes then.

Giridih went to polls on May 25 and registered 67.23 per cent turnout, slightly higher than the previous poll of 63.12 per cent turnout. PTI NAM/SAN NN